MONSTA X’s Hyungwon to make special appearance in Super Junior’s Donghae’s new drama Oh! Youngshim

According to a South Korean media coverage on May 9, Hyungwon has been confirmed to star in Genie TV's new original drama 'Oh! Youngshim’ which is a romantic comedy drama about the story of Youngsim and Gyeongtae, who grew up from childhood friends and met again after 20 years. With actors Song Ha Yoon, Lee Donghae, and Lee Min Jae appearing in the lead roles, attention is focusing on what kind of role Hyungwon, who started shooting in support, will revitalize the drama.

Hyungwon’s activities:

Previously, Hyungwon proved his potential as an actor by appearing as Han Yohan in the web drama 'Fly Again'. As it was a K-pop musical drama, it showed various charms by showing not only acting but also dancing and singing in the drama. 'oh! 'Young Shimi' will premiere on Genie TV, Genie TV Mobile, and ENA at 10 p.m. on May 15th. Meanwhile, Hyungwon is about to debut as the first unit of MONSTA X with Shownu, the leader of MONSTA X. Along with preparations for unit debut, he is also MCing for the SBS music program 'Inkigayo'. In January, he released his 12th mini-album 'REASON' with MONSTA X members, breaking his own record for first week sales (album sales in the first week), topping the worldwide iTunes album chart, music video trending worldwide 1 on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank' and achieved career highs. Hyungwon recorded 'Nobody Else', which he wrote, composed and produced for the first time after his debut in the 2020 MONSTA X album 'Fatal Love', as well as working on songs from group albums as well as member Kihyun's solo album He is constantly expanding his range of activities as an all-rounder producer by simultaneously producing b-side songs and producing external musicians.

About MONSTA X:

MONSTA X is a South Korean boy group formed through the reality survival program No.Mercy under Starship Entertainment. The group is currently composed of six members: Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M, with former member Wonho having left the group in October 2019.

