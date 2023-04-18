MONSTA X's I.M and ENHYPEN's Jay flaunted toned physiques in see-through shirts, who wore it better? VOTE

MONSTA X's I.M and ENHYPEN's Jay are two of K-Pop's stars known for their unique style and fashion sense along with great lean physiques. The two idols donned see-through shirts that left fans in awe of their daring fashion choices. While both of them looked stunning, fans couldn't help but wonder - who wore it better?

I.M's See-Through Shirt

I.M was seen wearing a see-through shirt during the concept photo shoot MONSTA X's latest release. The shirt was a sheer black round-neck fit that showed off his well-toned abs and muscular arms. I.M paired the shirt with a black cropped leather jacket black pants and black boots, completing the edgy look. He accessorised it with a silver studded black belt, a simple necklace, and statement earrings. His striking visuals and confident aura left fans swooning over his daring fashion statement.

Jay's See-Through Shirt

Jay, on the other hand, was seen wearing a see-through shirt during ENHYPEN's photoshoot. The shirt was a mesh-like material that showcased his lean physique and toned arms. Jay paired the black color button-up shirt with black high-waist pants, a yellow blazer with black detailing, and formal shoes, giving off a casual yet cool vibe. His charming sleeked back hair style added to the overall appeal of his outfit.

Who Wore It Better?

While both I.M and Jay looked dashing in their see-through shirts, fans had differing opinions on who wore it better. Some fans praised I.M for his bold fashion statement and captivating visuals, while others admired Jay's effortless yet chic style. However, it ultimately comes down to personal preference and individual taste. It's safe to say that both idols rocked their see-through shirts with confidence and style. Vote for your favorite look here.

