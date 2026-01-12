MONSTA X’s I.M. announces February 9 military enlistment date, to participate in group’s Seoul concert

MONSTA X’s maknae Im Chang Kyung, aka I.M., will be enlisting in mandatory military service as an active soldier. On January 11, a notice from his agency informed the fans of his plans to begin his enlistment on February 9, 2026. The period of his military service is expected to be for one year and six months. Having previously decided to step away from active promotions with his team MONSTA X, the singer has reportedly undergone rehabilitation, which allows him to participate in an upcoming group concert in their home country of South Korea.

I.M. locks military enlistment date

Starship Entertainment has announced plans for I.M.’s military enlistment a month later. They also added, "We are pleased to inform you that I.M. will be participating in the 2025 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X: NEXUS] Seoul concert." The same will be held just a week before his enlistment. The two days of the show, January 30 and February 1, will mark his last team activity before he takes a hiatus. As per the standard regulations, he is expected to be discharged from service in the fourth quarter of 2027.

A separate notice from his own team spoke about his plans to enter basic military training, which will be followed by his military service lasting 18 months in total.

“Hello, this is Team I.M.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who continue to support I.M.

We are writing to provide an update regarding his upcoming military service.

I.M will enlist at a recruit training center on February 9, 2026, to undergo basic military training, after which he will serve as an active-duty soldier in the Army.

No official event will be held on the day of his enlistment. Since the enlistment ceremony is an event attended by many service members and their families, we kindly ask for your understanding and cooperation in refraining from visiting the site to ensure safety and maintain order.

We ask for your continued love and support until I.M faithfully completes his service and returns in good health.

Thank you.”

With I.M.’s military enlistment and discharge, all six members of MONSTA X would have completed their service, with the only leader, Shownu, having served as a public service worker and the rest as active duty soldiers. The group is expected to reunite at the end of 2027 as a full group, ending their military era.

