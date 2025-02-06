MONSTA X's Jooheon spills the beans on 'getting scolded' for eating with BTS' RM during military service; watch

MONSTA X's Jooheon made fans laugh during his 2025 JOOHONEY Fan Event: JOOHONEYWALKER on February 5, 2025, where he shared a funny and unexpected encounter with BTS’ RM (Kim Namjoon) from their time in the military. Jooheon, who completed his military training on January 23, 2025, recounted the humorous moment that occurred while the two were serving together in the 15th Division.

At the fan event held at Blue Square Mastercard Hall, Jooheon took fans back to a particular day when he and RM ran into each other at a meat restaurant during their military service. The two idols greeted each other warmly, but it was RM’s order of three servings of meat that caught the attention of the restaurant staff. When the waitress asked why he was ordering so much, Jooheon shared how both he and RM became a bit embarrassed by the situation. It was a relatable moment that had fans in stitches as they imagined the two idols sharing such an awkward but lighthearted exchange.

The anecdote quickly became a hit among fans, with social media buzzing over the adorable moment. Many expressed their excitement over the rare interaction between the two K-pop giants, flooding the internet with their reactions. Some wished they could have been there to witness the encounter firsthand, while others expressed gratitude to Jooheon for sharing such a personal and amusing story. Fans referred to the interaction as “cute” and admired the casual and down-to-earth side of the two artists, who, despite their stardom, shared a genuine and humble moment during their military service.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RM began his military service on December 11, 2023, along with BTS member Kim Taehyung, known as V. RM is currently fulfilling his duties and is expected to be discharged in June 2025. Earlier, in May 2024, RM had posted a story on Instagram featuring photos of himself in his military uniform alongside Jooheon. The two appeared together in casual shots, further confirming their bond during this time apart from the stage. And this recently revealed unexpected exchange between Jooheon and RM has given fans another reason to celebrate the friendship between the two groups.