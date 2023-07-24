MONSTA X's Joohoney enlists for mandatory military service; Debuts buzz haircut done by Hyungwon

Joohoney of MONSTA X shared pictures of his new haircut alongside fellow member Hyungwon, who shaved his buzz cut. He posted multiple pictures, giving glimpses as he began his new journey. On July 24, Joohoney of MONSTA X enlisted in the military. According to Korean media outlets, The MONSTA X rapper decided to enlist quietly without any special events. Joohoney had already informed fans about his enlistment in a heartfelt handwritten letter.

Joohoney of MONSTA X got enlisted in the military

Joohoney shared pictures on Instagram of his new haircut done by Hyungwon. The MONSTA X member is all set to serve his nation and will return to his family and fans after serving 18 months. On July 24, Starship confirmed that Joohoney had enlisted in the army. He plans to do his basic military training at the training center. As Joohoney completes his training, he will be deployed to his base and begin as a full-fledged active soldier on duty. As he left for his mandatory military service, Joohoney took to his fan cafe and informed his fans first about this news. He wrote a sincere handwritten letter regarding this on MONSTA X's fan cafe on July 11.

MONSTA X's Joohoney's letter

Joohoney has spent precious moments of his life with his fans, Monbebe and MONSTA X, so he decided to inform them about the enlistment on July 11. He revealed that he would be enlisting on July 24. Joohoney expressed his worries about how his fans would react, as he hoped they would have a good time with him at the recent MONSTA X fan concert held before the letter was written. This news may have left fans unsettled, which is why he wanted to reassure them as it concerned him. Joohoney assured fans that he was not leaving forever and would be returning soon, as this was something he did not wish his fans to worry about. He asked for a promise from his fans to remember him once a day while he served the country.

Joohoney has promised to return as a better version of himself and reminded fans to think of this period as a temporary pause. He called the start of this new journey a comma, which would surely lead him to meet his fans again when he returns. He wishes to create more special memories with his fans in the future. He concluded the letter by expressing the immense and sincere love he holds for Monbebes. Joohoney became the third member of MONSTA X to get enlisted in the mandatory services.

