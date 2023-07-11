MONSTA X’s Joohoney shares handwritten letter with fans confirming THIS date as start of military service

On July 11th, Joohoney posted a long handwritten letter to fans on MONSTA X's fan cafe. It is said that he will enlist in the military on July 24th. Joohoney said, “Hello. Our beloved Monbebe (fandom name). It seems like I've had a really busy schedule this year. That means we spent more time together with Monbebe and had a lot of memories together, right?”

MONSTA X’s Joohoney’s military enlistment:

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Monbebes, acknowledging that the happiness and love they showered upon him and the other members deeply touched his heart. He cherished the time spent with both his fellow members and Monbebes, considering it precious and invaluable. This led him to write a letter to the fan cafe, intending to create more meaningful moments with the people he loves before his enlistment on July 24. He empathized with the fans, understanding that the news may have left them feeling unsettled, which caused him great concern. While his priority is to bring joy to his Monbebes, he also recognizes that fulfilling his military service is a responsibility he has always aspired to fulfill as a citizen of his country.

MONSTA X’s Joohoney’s reassuring words:

He provided reassurance to the fans, urging them not to worry and assuring them that he will return in due time. Instead, he asked for a promise from the fans, requesting them to remember him, even if it's just once a day, in a playful tone. Concluding his letter, he expressed his anticipation of coming back stronger and happier than ever before. He emphasized that the period of separation should be viewed as a temporary pause, akin to a comma rather than a full stop, as he looks forward to reuniting with Monbebes and creating more memorable moments together. With Joohoney's enlistment, he becomes the third member of MONSTA X to begin his military service. Shownu had served as a public service worker and Minhyuk was an active-duty soldier.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BB GIRLS (Brave Girls) share gorgeous profile photos ahead of their first comeback as new group