MONSTA X's Kihyun gets ready for military enlistment, debuts buzz cut in new photos

Kihyun from MONSTA X will be enlisting in the military today on 22 August KST. He will be entering the training center to fulfill his mandatory service as an active-duty soldier. The enlistment location and time have been kept private, as the singer plans to enlist quietly.

Kihyun is the fourth MONSTA X member to enlist

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 35 are required to undergo mandatory military service. Although it is not compulsory for women, they can still enlist if they choose to do so. Four members of MONSTA X have already enlisted: Shownu, Minhyuk, and Joohoney. Joohoney enlisted recently on July 24, 2023, sharing buzz cut pictures with his fans before enlisting. Prior to that, Minhyuk enlisted on April 4; he also shared his buzz cut pictures and mentioned that Kihyun helped him with the haircut. Shownu was the first member of MONSTA X to enlist, doing so on July 22, 2021. He shared his new buzz cut and urged fans to take care of themselves in the heat while maintaining their health and happiness.

All four members shared handwritten letters to their fans, Monbebe (MONSTA X's fandom name), announcing their enlistment and expressing their thoughts. Kihyun also penned a heartfelt letter to his fans on Twitter, asking them to wait for MONSTA X to return from military service. He thanked the fans for their support and encouraged them to eat well and stay healthy. Additionally, he urged fans to continue supporting MONSTA X as they reunite after completing their military service. Kihyun shared his new buzz cut hairstyle on Instagram with the caption, “I will come back safely”'

Fans are becoming emotional as they bid farewell to the MONSTA X singer, praying for his health and safety. Shownu has already been discharged from the military and is currently participating in unit activities with Hyungwon.

Kihyun’s recent activities

Before enlisting in the military, Kihyun promised his fans in a letter that he would be participating in various events and activities to provide them with content. As promised, he held a special exhibition and a pop-up merchandise store shortly before his mandatory military service began. The exhibition and pop-up store, titled Moments of November, were open from Monday, August 7th to the 15th at the OAOA cafe in eastern Seoul’s Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District. Kihyun also released his solo mini album YOUTH along with the music video for the title track of the same name in October 2022.

Check out the music video below-

