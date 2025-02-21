MONSTA X’s Kihyun officially discharged from military service; teases fans with major event ahead

MONSTA X’s Kihyun has officially returned to civilian life, marking a moment of joy and celebration for fans worldwide. On the morning of February 21, the singer appeared outside the 25th Infantry Division base in Yangju-si, Gyeonggi Province, where he had been stationed for the past year and a half. Greeted by a crowd of devoted fans who had patiently awaited his return, Kihyun stepped forward with a bright smile, signaling the end of his mandatory military service.

Having enlisted in August 2023, Kihyun dedicated 18 months to fulfilling his duties as part of the Republic of Korea Army. Addressing fans with deep gratitude, he reflected on his journey. As reported by AllKpop, “I fulfilled my given duties more diligently than anyone else for the past year and 6 months. I received several awards, and I want to assure you that I did my best to live as someone you all could be proud of. Thank you so much for waiting for me”, he shared warmly.

Fans, many of whom had gathered early in the morning to welcome him back, cheered enthusiastically as Kihyun spoke, showing their love for the MONSTA X vocalist. Despite the long wait, their excitement and admiration for the singer had not wavered.

While basking in the joy of his discharge, Kihyun also took a moment to send words of encouragement to fellow MONSTA X member Hyungwon, who is still completing his military service. He advised him to stay healthy and be cautious during the remainder of his enlistment, emphasizing the importance of finishing strong. Kihyun also hinted at an exciting event scheduled immediately after Hyungwon’s discharge, adding to fans’ anticipation for what the group has planned in the coming months.

Following his in-person interaction with fans, Kihyun continued the celebrations online, taking to Instagram to share the news with MONBEBEs (MONSTA X’s fandom) worldwide. Posting a series of selfies in his military uniform, he captioned the photos with an enthusiastic, “I've officially returned to civilian status!!!!!” His return post quickly garnered an overwhelming response, with thousands of likes and comments from fans excited to see him back.