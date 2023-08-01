MONSTA X's Kihyun pens heartfelt handwritten letter confirming military enlistment date

Kihyun of MONSTA X will be enlisted for his military service in August. Kihyun took to the online fan cafe to inform fans about this through a handwritten letter. As the news was too sudden, Kihyun explained and reassured fans in his own unique way asking for fans' understanding and support. Here's a closer look.

MONSTA X's Kihyun's letter

MONSTA X's Kihyun started the handwritten letter by greeting fans asking if they had a good day today. Since the news was very crucial he worried about how to convey this to the fans. He mentioned that even if he had mentioned this before, this is something inevitable that Monbebe (MONSTA X fandom) must have expected and informed that he will be enlisting on August 22. He continued saying that even if he had spoken about this many times and the fans had already been aware of it, fans would be the first ones to be worried about this. However, Kihyun was rather relieved that he would be performing his duty with all the cheers and support from the fans.

He further added that he would give his best and knowing other members who have already enlisted in the military Kihyun asked fans to not leave them, and amusingly said he was not joking around about this. While he would be away for some time on duty, he wished fans would take care of themselves, eat well, and stay healthy. Kihyun said, "You can do this" to the fans as an expression of "all the best". he reassured fans by putting it out that everything would be fine and that he would be back soon. To put everyone's minds at ease Kihyun added that once he returns with his group members he will say, "I love you Monbebe". The MONSTA X member concluded the letter by expressing his love for his fans and said "Bbaibbai" which means bye-bye.

About MONSTA X's military enlistment

Kihyun is one of the six members of MONSTA X who debuted in the year 2015. Kihyun is the fourth member of the K-pop group who will get enlisted in the military. Previously the leader Shownu completed his service in April this year. Minhyuk and Joohoney recently started their military service as active soldiers on duty respectively this year.

