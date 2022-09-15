MONSTA X’s Kihyun to make his first solo comeback in October; Starship Entertainment confirms

Earlier on this day, a South Korean media outlet reported exclusively that Kihyun is preparing a solo album with the goal of making a comeback at the end of October.

An official from Starship Entertainment, the agency, said on September 14th, "It is true that Kihyun is preparing a second solo album with the goal of release at the end of October after the recent MONSTA X concert." Then, he said, "Please give us a lot of support and interest," raising expectations for Kihyun's solo album, which will be released in about 7 months.

Kihyun released his first solo album, 'VOYAGER', his first solo album since his debut in March, and has been active with the title song 'VOYAGER' of the same name. In addition to the title song, the b-side tracks ', (COMMA)' and 'RAIN', which he participated in writing the lyrics, were also included. After the solo activity was over, Kihyun made a comeback with MONSTA X's 11th mini album 'SHAPE of LOVE' and promoted it with the title song 'LOVE'.

Kihyun's solo album is expected to be released after the 7th anniversary of MONSTA X's debut and the renewal of contracts with 5 members. Kihyun is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a vocalist in the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, from Mnet's survival show ‘No.Mercy’, which debuted under Starship Entertainment in 2015. Kihyun made his solo debut with the single album ‘Voyager’ in March 2022, in addition to having released several original soundtracks, further establishing himself as ‘K-pop God’, ‘Vocal God’, and ‘The K in K-pop’.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.