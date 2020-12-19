MONSTA X's management Starship Entertainment CONFIRMS all the members tested negative for COVID 19

As confirmed by their management Starship Entertainment in a statement, all six MONSTA X members have tested negative for COVID-19 much to the relief of Monbebe.

The coronavirus pandemic has surely left an indelible mark across the globe and even though we have technically reached the post-pandemic stage, the virus continues to be a problem for many in the world. There have been several cases popping up from Korean dramas, films and show shoots with several cast members, singers, crew and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

MONSTA X members Minhyuk and Kihyun had participated in The King of Mask Singer's shoot on December 15 while on December 18, it was revealed that one the variety show's staff member was diagnosed with COVID-19. MONSTA X's agency confirmed that all the members: Minhyuk, Kihyun, Shownu, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M - and their staff had chosen to undergo COVID-19 testing as a precautionary measure. Today, i.e. December 19, Starship informed Monbebe in a statement to Daily Sports via Soompi that all six MONSTA X members have tested negative for COVID-19.

Check out Starship Entertainment's full statement on MONSTA X members testing negative for COVID-19 below:

Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.

We are notifying you of MONSTA X’s COVID-19 test results.

Following the confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis of a “The King of Mask Singer” staff member who participated in the filming shoot attended by MONSTA X members Minhyuk and Kihyun, all of the MONSTA X members and their staff underwent testing for COVID-19 yesterday (December 18) as a precautionary measure.

According to their test results from the Seoul Testing Center, all of the MONSTA X members tested negative for COVID-19. We are currently still waiting for the test results of several staff members.

We apologise for giving the fans cause for concern, and we will continue to follow government guidelines and exercise even more caution in the future to prevent the spread [of COVID-19].

Thank you.

Monbebe can definitely breathe a sigh of relief now! We're glad the boys are safe and sound.

