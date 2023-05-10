MONSTA X’s Minhyuk poses in new uniform as he updates fans about completing military training; See PICS

On May 10th, several photos were posted on MONSTA X's official Twitter handle with the caption, "The graduation ceremony was completed with a healthy appearance! I will stay healthy until the day I meet Monbebe again." In the photo, Minhyuk is wearing a military uniform and salutes the camera. Seeing his healthy and more mature appearance, fans responded by saying, "The military uniform suits him well", "It's commendable", and "Let's just stay healthy".

Minhyuk’s military service:

Meanwhile, Minhyuk entered the training center on April 4th and received basic military training. Before enlisting, Minhyuk said on the official fan cafe, "I'm going to go back with a good feeling. I'm going to spend the future as a time to become stronger myself and become a cooler Minhyuk and receive greater love from Monbebe (official fan club name). I'm excited," he said, "during the time I can't see you guys, I'll come back as a cool person with a healthy mind and body."

MONSTA X:

MONSTA X, which debuted in May 2015 with 'Trespass', entered its 9th year this year. 'Follow', 'Alligator', 'Shoot Out', 'DRAMARAMA', 'Love Killa', 'GAMBLER', 'Rush Hour', 'LOVE', 'Beautiful Liar', etc. They released a total of 14 albums (3 regular albums, 12 mini albums) in Korea alone and released numerous hit songs. They danced until their bodies were broken without any efforts spared and performed unwaveringly live performances even in intense performances, establishing themselves as a popular group that gave hits. MONSTA X’s 12th mini-album 'REASON' released in January this year broke their own record for highest Initial Chodong sales (album sales in the first week), ranked #1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, and music video charts Achieved career highs such as No. 1 on Leading Worldwide and No. 1 on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank'.

MONSTA X’s activities:

Joohoney will officially debut as a solo singer with his first mini-album 'LIGHTS' filled with a total of 6 self-composed songs at 6pm on May 22nd. All-rounder Jooheon, who is in charge of rap as well as vocal and producing, has written and composed not only the b-side tracks of MONSTA X since his debut, but also the title songs ‘GAMBLER’, ‘Rush Hour’, and ‘LOVE’. It swept the top spot on domestic and international music charts. It is said that his first solo album contains sincere stories from the beginning of his rookie days to the present year of longing for freedom in the fierce reality and the future promise to be with fans forever.

