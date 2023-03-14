MONSTA X’s Minhyuk to begin military service soon, posts a handwritten letter to fans

MONSTA X member Minhyuk will soon be enlisting in the army. Prior to his enlistment, the artist has written a heartfelt note for his fans. Minhyuk recently made an announcement concerning his upcoming military enlistment in MONSTA X’s official fan cafe. Minhyuk will be starting his military service in April, 2023. Minhyuk started the note by apologising to fans if the words ‘hi, this is Minhyuk’ caused them any distress. Since most letters concerning military enlistment of K-pop idols begin in the aforementioned manner, Minyuk wanted to give his fans a heads up.

Minhyuk’s handwritten letter to fans

In this affectionate note to Monbebe, Minhyuk expressed his sadness over his brief upcoming absence from the group fan cafe and his inability to post pictures and update fans for some time to come. Besides the latter, Minhyuk is all set to fulfil his military commitments with a happy heart, he further added. In the note, he also joked about how the time he spends in the military shall be used by him to become cooler and stronger. Minhyuk concludingly told fans that he is really thankful for all the love and affection that they have showered him with.

Minhyuk debuted as a part of MONSTA X under Starship Entertainment in 2015. This 29-year-old South Korean vocalist established his potential as a songwriter with MONSTA X’s single ‘I Do Love U’. The song was released in 2018 as part of MONSTA X’s second album ‘Take1. Are You There?’. Besides MONSTA X’s vocalist, Minhyuk is also known as one of South Korea’s most popular MC’s. One of his first appearances as an MC include SBS’s Inkigayo where he co-presented the music program alongside former April member Naeun and NCT’s Jaehyun.

Minhyuk’s talents go beyond his singing skills. A significant part of his current popularity can conveniently be attributed to his immaculate hosting skills. Besides the aforementioned qualities, Minhyuk is also a very good artist known for calligraphy and drawing! Minhyuk will be the second MONSTA X member to enlist in the military. Before him, fellow member Shownu enlisted in the military. Shownu will conclude his military commitment next month.

