MONSTA X's Minhyuk's first military photos: Shows off his healthy self after enlistment at the training site

Minhyuk of MONSTA X said goodbyes to his bandmates and supporters on April 4 as he enlisted for mandatory military service. Minhyuk has been keeping followers updated and shared numerous images up until the final minute before joining. Fans were sad to see him go but were also excited to see what new experiences and challenges he would face during his training.

The latest photos show Minhyuk's healthy and happy self

Minhyuk has been at the military basic training camp for a little more than a week. Fortunately, fans can rest easy knowing that Minhyuk is doing well during his recruit training. On April 12, images of the idol were released in which Minhyuk looked healthy, happy, and in good spirits. The photos were taken during training, and show Minhyuk dressed in his military uniform and was photographed posing with his fellow recruits, and smiling confidently. Fans showed their support for him on social media after being impressed by how well he appeared to be adjusting to military life.

Fans' Reactions

Fans of MONSTA X and Minhyuk have been thrilled to see the latest photos of him looking so healthy and happy. Many have taken to social media to express their support and well-wishes for him during his military service. Some fans have even expressed their surprise at how quickly Minhyuk seems to have adapted to military life, and are eager to see what new skills he will learn during his time in the military.

A few fans commented showing their joy, "He's still as good-looking as ever," "He looks really good in uniform," "I'm glad to see he's smiling and healthy," and "I hope he returns soon."

The latest photos of Minhyuk from his military recruit training have been a positive reminder that he is doing well and that his fans can continue to support him during his military service. As Minhyuk continues to train and grow, it will be exciting to see what new experiences and challenges he faces, and how he will use these experiences to further his career in the music industry. Seeing him looking healthy and happy has been a positive reminder of his strength and resilience, and fans are eager to continue to support him during his military service.

Meanwhile, Shownu, who joined the military in July 2021, will be officially discharged later this month on April 21. Minhyuk, who will begin basic training with his fellow recruits on this day, is scheduled to be released from service on September 30, 2024. We wish Minhyuk all the best during his time in the military and look forward to seeing him back on stage with MONSTA X soon.

