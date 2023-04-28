MONSTA X’s rapper Joohoney to officially make his solo debut in THIS month

On April 28, the agency Starship Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, "Joohoney is preparing his first solo album with the goal of releasing it at the end of May. We ask for MONBEBEs to keep an eye out for the release." It is the first time Jooheon has released a solo album since his 2015 debut.

From the beginning of his debut, Jooheon took the lead in producing the title song for the debut album of his junior group CRAVITY, as well as the album of MONSTA X, and was recognized for his ability as a producer by sweeping the top spot on domestic and international music charts. His solo mixtape 'PSYCHE', released in 2020, topped the iTunes Top K-Pop Album Chart in 16 countries. Prior to the release of his first solo album, Jooheon released MONSTA X's 12th mini-album 'REASON' in January, broke his own record for first-week sales (album sales in the first week), and won first place on KBS 2TV's 'Music Bank'. Joohoney's self-composed songs 'Crescendo' and 'It's Okay' were also included in his 12th mini album, receiving favorable reviews from fans.

On April 25th, MONSTA X released its own content titled '[Eat Mon] EP.9 What do you think love is...? part.1 (What Do You Think Love Is…?)’ was released. In this video, Hyungwon and Kihyun, who are friends of the same age, are depicted carrying out a mission together. The two had time to get closer by carrying out various missions under the theme of 'What do you think love is?'. To the question, 'What do you think of love?' Before the mission, Hyungwon answered, "Love is something that can be given up and given up everything", and Kihyun replied, "Love is giving generously. Without a price." But these 'Am I love to you? To the question, 'No?' Also, Kihyun explained, “It can be said to be a kind of love,” and Hyungwon explained, “I think it’s more appropriate to express love and hate rather than love.”

