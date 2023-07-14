MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon slay big monochrome mood in first concept photos for upcoming debut

On July 13th, the first set of concept photos of MONSTA X's Shownu X Hyungwon's 1st mini album 'THE UNSEEN' was delivered through MONSTA X's social media handles. In the concept photos, Shownu and Hyungwon were wearing all dark and shared an alternate complexity as though they looked like one another. With their backs to one another and a relaxed stare at the camera, they displayed flawless teamwork.

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon:

Through close-up cuts, the two, who gave off a more modern and charismatic vibe while wearing sunglasses, piqued interest in the unit album THE UNSEEN. By providing potent visual synergy, the two, who hinted at a new narrative and concept in a previously released trailer video, are raising expectations for their unit debut. Eight years after the debut of MONSTA X, Shownu X Hyungwon will release their first unit album, THE UNSEEN. Hyungwon once more demonstrates his status as a 'producing idol' by producing the two songs he wrote himself. These songs are the title track, Love Me A Little and the b-side, Roll With Me. Shownu will give a high-quality performance and take part in the choreography of Love Me a Little. In the meantime, Shownu X Hyungwon's 1st mini-album 'THE UNSEEN' will be released on July 25th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on various online music sites.

MONSTA X’s activities:

Tickets for I.M's solo tour 'IM SHOWCASE TOUR IN SEOUL [OVERDRIVE]' were sold out on July 12th. Despite the fact that he performed on different stages with MONSTA X, the first live tour as a K-pop solo artist pulled in energetic reactions all along. I.M will share his own variety in this show. He intends to show something new to his fans through his extensive catalog, which includes solo songs and the recently released EP OVERDRIVE. I.M's solo exhibit tour 'IM SHOWCASE TOUR IN SEOUL [OVERDRIVE]' will be held in Seoul for two days from August fifth to sixth.

