MONSTA X’s Shownu and Hyungwon to debut as group's first subunit; New logo revealed

The South Korean boy band MONSTA X was formed through a reality survival program No. Mercy under the label Starship Entertainment. The group currently comprises six members Shownu, Kihyun, Minhyuk, Hyungwon, I.M, and Joohoney, after Wonho left the group in October 2019. Ever since their debut, they have groped the audience with their aggressive lifestyle and unique blend between hip-hop, pop, and EDM.

New Logo Revealed

Starship Entertainment has announced that MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon will be forming the group's first-ever unit. In a logo motion video released recently on MONSTA X’s official Twitter handle, the initials of the two members merge into one, symbolizing their collaboration.

Shownu and Hyungwon have demonstrated their exceptional vocal, performance, and musical abilities in various areas, attracting more attention to their duo. The unit group is currently preparing for its debut, aiming for a release in late July.

What Went Behind The Scenes

According to an exclusive report, MONSTA X's agency, Starship Entertainment, planned to launch a unit group consisting of Shownu and Hyungwon in the summer of 2023. This marks Shownu's first official activity since his military discharge in April of this year. Although Shownu is the main dancer and Hyungwon is the lead dancer in MONSTA X, both members have showcased their versatile talents throughout their careers. Currently, MONSTA X is operating as a five-member group due to Minhyuk's recent enlistment in the military. Additionally, Joohoney is set to debut as a soloist later this month.

While Starship Entertainment has confirmed the unit's formation, no specific timeline has been provided. The agency assured fans that an official announcement will be made once the debut schedule is finalized. Exciting things are ahead, so let's look forward to it!

