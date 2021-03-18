  1. Home
MONSTA X's Shownu, Minhyuk, Jaehyun join the cast of Goedam 2; Soloist AleXa to make her acting debut

Goedam 2 is an eight-part horror series to air on Netflix. Read on to find out.
March 18, 2021
After the resounding success of Kingdom and Sweet Home, we have another Korean horror series by Netflix, Goedam. Goedam is a South-Korean anthology horror series based on urban legends. Eight episodes ranging from 7 to 15 minutes in duration. All the episodes are inter-connected in some way or the other and the events don't occur in chronological order. The first season witnessed vengeful ghosts, humans possessed by demons or Shamans killing innocent children to gain their spirit power. The first season received rave reviews by fans across the world. Now, Netflix has officially renewed it for a second season. 

Goedam 2 will follow the same format as season 1. Goedam 2 will be an 8-part series featuring 7-15 minute horror shorts about ghosts in the city. Oh My Girl's Arun was the first to be confirmed as an official cast member in Goedam 2. Now, according to reports on March 17, MONSTA X's Shownu, BTOB's Minhyuk, The Boyz' Ju Haknyeon, Lovelyz' Seo Ji Soo, Golden Child's Jaehyun, Cosmic Girls' Seola and Exy, as well as Lee Ho Won, are set to join the Goedam 2 cast lineup. 

That's not all, the very talented soloist, AleXa has also confirmed to join the official cast of Goedam 2 and will be making her acting debut with the drama. Goedam released last August and did exceptionally well in Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The new season of the series will start filming in the spring of 2021.

ALSO READ: MONBEBE's upset with the little screen time given to MONSTA X on Archive K; Trend #SBSApologiseToMONSTAX

Are you excited to watch Goedam 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shownu legend!

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shownu Rockstar!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Not Joohyun!! And Jooheon!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes yes yes can’t wait

Anonymous 3 days ago

Yassss

Anonymous 3 days ago

Shownu and Netflix ! My dream come true