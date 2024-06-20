MONSTAX’s I.M to replace DAY6’s Young K as new DJ for Kiss the Radio; first broadcast on July 1

As DAY6's Young K takes his exit, MONSTA X's I.M has been announced as the new DJ for KBS Kiss The Radio. His first broadcast is set for July 1st.

Previously, on June 18th, JYP Entertainment announced Young K's departure from his DJ role on KBS Cool FM's DAY6's Kiss the Radio, with his final live broadcast scheduled for June 28th and a pre-recorded show airing on June 30th. The successor was not finalized at that time, but now I.M's appointment has been confirmed.

MONSTA X’s I.M to take over DAY6’s Young K’s spot in Kiss the Radio

It's finally official that MONSTA X's I.M is set to become the newest DJ for KBS CoolFM's Kiss the Radio. On June 20, I.M's agency, Sony Music Korea, and KBS CoolFM announced that he would start hosting Kiss the Radio on July 1 at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST.

Previously, I.M showcased his hosting skills on Naver NOW's Midnight Idol alongside fellow MONSTA X member Kihyun from 2021 to 2022, generating anticipation for his upcoming DJ role.

Young K initially took on the role of DJ for DAY6's Kiss the Radio in November 2020. However, he stepped down from the position in October 2021 due to his military enlistment. Following his completion of military service in April 2023, Young K made a comeback to the show in June 2023.

Kiss the Radio is a longstanding KBS CoolFM program that debuted in April 2004 and airs nightly at 10 PM KST.

Advertisement

More about MONSTA X’s I.M

Im Chang Kyun, known by his stage name I.M or simply Changkyun, is a versatile South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. He rose to prominence as a member of the boy group MONSTA X, which debuted through Mnet's survival show No.Mercy under Starship Entertainment in 2015.

In May 2015, I.M finally made his debut with MONSTA X with their first EP Trespass, where he contributed with five writing credits. In addition to his group activities, I.M made his solo debut with the EP Duality in 2021, and ventured into more solo projects beyond group performances.

On April 3 at 6 PM KST, I.M released his third mini album Off The Beat, accompanied by the music video for the title track LURE. LURE is a dynamic blend of hip hop and trap, infused with elements of soul R&B and bossa nova/Latin sounds.

Advertisement

The song features a powerful beat and I.M’s captivating vocals layered over alluring guitar melodies rich with Latin charm create a mesmerizing atmosphere.

ALSO READ: NewJeans, SHINee’s Onew, DAY6 and more announced as first lineup for Dream Concert World in Japan