Monster rookies IVE to make their comeback in August; 3 months after ‘LOVE DIVE’

According to a number of music officials on July 18th, it is known that IVE is in the midst of preparing for a comeback with the goal of releasing an album in August. IVE received a lot of love for the release of 'LOVE DIVE', which was released in April. In particular, even after two months have passed since the end of their activities in May, they took the first place on music shows and achieved the record of 10 crowns.

In addition, on Spotify, the world's largest music platform, with 'LOVE DIVE', it has surpassed 100 million streams for the second time following the debut song ‘Eleven’, and is gaining popularity both at home and abroad, including being selected as the best K-pop song and album by Time magazine in the United States. Accordingly, interest is being drawn on IVE's steps to decorate the summer music scene.

IVE is the 4th generation representative girl group. Centering on former IZ*ONE members Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yujin, from Gaeul, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo, have been receiving attention since their debut as a group with perfect visuals and skills to the extent that they can be called centers. On December 1, the group released their debut single album, ‘Eleven’, led by the single of the same name. The group made their broadcast debut on KBS2's Music Bank on December 3, performing ‘Eleven’.

On the Billboard charts dated the week of December 14, 2021, ‘Eleven’ ranked at number nine on the World Digital Song Sales chart and charted on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for fourteen consecutive weeks. The song also topped Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, debuted atop the Top User Generated Songs chart of Billboard Japan, and entered the Japan Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, IVE charted on the Billboard Artist 100 for the first time.

