Monster rookies to leaders of the 4th generation: Stray Kids through the years

Stray Kids are emerging as one of the most prominent K-Pop groups of the fourth generation of K-Pop. Let's take a look at how their music has evolved.

One of the most prominent and successful groups to emerge from the 4th generation of K-Pop is Stray Kids. Stray Kids is a South Korean boy group formed via the 2017 reality survival show of the same name by JYP Entertainment. Eight members make up the group: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The leader of the group is Bang Chan.

Originally a nine-piece group, in October 2019, member Woojin left Stray Kids for undisclosed personal reasons. The decision was sudden and nothing much was addressed after the departure. Even though the group could get over the change in line-up fairly well, it is never easy when something like this happens. However, Stray Kids now, is stronger than ever, breaking records and topping charts with their latest releases. Let’s take a look at their musical journey so far!

Stray Kids was formed when Bang Chan hand-picked the members from JYP Entertainment’s trainees and created the group to be tested through the survival reality show of the same name. Two of the members, Lee Know and Felix were eliminated in the course of the show but were inevitably brought back because the team performed better with all of them together. Stray Kids also writes and produces their own music, which gives them an edge over other idol groups. The start of their musical career was marked by the pre-debut anthem of youth, Hellevator, complete with the perfect expression of the angst that comes with experiencing the real world for the first time. Their official debut with District 9, making use of EDM and addictive guitar riffs, dealt with a crisis of identity and it finally cemented their position as the monster rookies to look out for. District 9 had pop-punk elements, complemented perfectly by high-intensity choreography. Their first EP, I Am Not, debuted at number four on Gaon's Album Chart and sold over 54,000 physical copies. Following the success of the first EP, Stray Kids performed at KCON Japan 2018 which proved their success overseas. This was followed by their second EP, I Am Who followed by their first album EP I Am You. Get Cool in 2018 saw a rather boyish charm in Stray Kids as they took a step back from their characteristic style. This also proved highly successful and the refreshing energy was a welcome change.

With Miroh, Stray Kids returned to what they do best – anti-establishment pop-punk coupled with strong sonic experiments with regards to incorporating EDM. The members are confident in their ability to create music that resonates with the youth and maintain quality like never before. Their strength is derived undoubtedly from their teamwork and it shows. Something that makes their music that much more relevant is the fact that the issues they address in their music are conditions they’ve faced in their personal lives, giving a tinge of sincerity that shines bright.

Stray Kids took their distinct sound with them to 2019 with Side Effects which turned out to be another mega-hit, especially with its catchy hook, intensely powerful choreography and an incredibly relatable message ingrained in the lyrics. With Double Knot and Levanter, Stray Kids had officially secured their position as a force to be reckoned with, giving considerable competition to other 4th generation groups as well as those from the previous generation. Stray Kids was winning awards left and right and the global audience was stunned. No one else was doing it like Stray Kids. By this time, Stray Kids’ first world tour was also underway.

Several successful mixtapes later, Stray Kids is ruling the 4th generation of K-Pop and topping charts with their record-breaking songs God’s Menu and Back Door. Stray Kids has somehow managed to retain their innate sound and authenticity while still making music that sounds nothing like anything that’s been made before. GO LIVE and its repackaged version IN LIFE are smashing hits because of the blend of a raw charm and masterful production. The members have more creative freedom and they’re using it to the fullest. Rap flow is turned on its head in The Tortoise and the Hare in an excellent play of words and for the first time, we get subunits. One may think this is Stray Kids at their peak but they’re only getting started.

