Monster rookies NewJeans latest track OMG reaches a new peak on Billboard Hot 100

Girl group NewJeans has once again broken its own highest ranking on the US Billboard's 'Hot 100', shining global popularity.

According to the latest chart (as of February 18) released by Billboard on February 14 (local time), the title song 'OMG' of NewJeans ranked 74th on the 'Hot 100'. recorded above. It is a ranking that has risen three places from the 77th place the previous week. NewJeans' 'OMG' first entered Billboard's 'Hot 100' at number 91 (as of January 28), then ranked 79 (as of February 4) and 77 (as of February 11), rising every week.

The album ranked 82nd on Billboard's 'Hot 100' this week, successfully entering the chart for 5 consecutive weeks. After entering Billboard's 'Hot 100' (as of January 21st) at No. 96, this song showed slight fluctuations in the rankings, but rebounded 8 places this week.

OMG and Ditto:

As the popularity of the title song 'OMG' increased, it seems that global music fans' interest and love for the b-side song 'Ditto' also increased. Having two songs on the US Billboard 'Hot 100' at the same time within 6 months of their debut is a remarkable achievement, but it is also positive that they are consistently staying on the chart. NewJeans is creating a sensation in the mainstream pop market with only music, spontaneously word of mouth among global fans without any local activities or promotions in the United States. This 'grassroots popularity' of New Jeans, which has not yet started full-fledged overseas activities, is a point that makes us look forward to the future.

In addition to the songs in the new album, NewJeans' debut songs 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention' proved their 'long-running popularity' worldwide through the Billboard charts. 'Hype boy', released in August of last year, ranked 36th on the Billboard 'Global (excluding the US)' and 64th on the 'Global 200', charting for 27 consecutive weeks. 'Attention' was ranked 107th and 156th respectively on the chart.

