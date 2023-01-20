‘Monster Rookies’ NewJeans make their marvelous debut on Billboard Hot 100 with recent release Ditto

According to the latest chart (as of January 21) released by Billboard, an American music media, on January 17th, the song 'Ditto' from the single album 'OMG' by NewJeans. It ranked 96th on the main single chart 'Hot 100'. With this, NewJeans became the first K-pop artist to be listed on Billboard's 'Hot 100' among K-pop artists who debuted in September 2016.

In the meantime, there were 4 K-pop groups that entered Billboard's 'Hot 100': Wonder Girls, BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE. With NewJeans' entry on the 'Hot 100' that day, the number of K-pop groups that entered the chart increased to a total of five. As solo singers, PSY, CL, Rosé, Lisa, etc. entered the 'Hot 100', and BTS members such as Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, and V also made their names with solo and featuring songs.

OMG and Ditto:

The title song 'OMG' of the same name from the single album 'OMG' took first place in the 'Bubbling Under Hot 100', a ranking of songs that did not enter the 'Hot 100', raising expectations for entering the 'Hot 100' in the future. 'Ditto' and 'OMG' both made it to the 'Top 10' in 'Global (excluding the US)' and 'Global 200'.

In 'Global (excluding the US)', 'Ditto' ranked 5th, 'OMG' rose 12 places to 7th, and in 'Global 200', 'Ditto' ranked 9th, and 'OMG' rose 20 places to 10th. The debut song ‘Hype boy’ was ranked 32nd and 56th on the Global (excluding the US) and Global 200, respectively, and charted for 23 consecutive weeks. Another debut song, ‘Attention,’ also ranked 86th and 135th on the Global (excluding the US) and Global 200, respectively. In addition, their debut album 'NewJeans' was ranked 10th, up 5 places in the 'Heat Seekers Album', which targets albums by new artists. NewJeans also showed a steady upward trend in the 'Emerging Artist', which is aimed at emerging musicians receiving attention from around the world, as well, rising 3 notches from the previous week to 4th place.

NewJeans’ Rookie Of The Year:

NewJeans won the 'New Artist Award' at the '32nd Seoul Music Awards' on January 19th. The 'Rookie of the Year' was selected based on expert review, album and music sales, and global mobile voting. NewJeans, who won the Rookie of the Year award at the '2022 The Fact Music Awards', 'MMA2022' and '2022 Asian Artist Awards' last year, and also the 'Rookie of the Year' award at the '37th Golden Disc Awards with TikTok' on January 7th and won 5 Rookie Awards.

NewJeans received the 'Rookie Award' at the awards ceremony that day and said, "I want to tell my members and their parents that I always love them. And this award feels good because it feels like it's an award to give thanks to Bunnies (official fan club name). We will become NewJeans who work harder in the future.”

NewJeans’ fashion trends:

NewJeans, a group that captivated the music industry with their debut in July of last year. Befitting the nickname 'monster rookie', he is writing a trending move, succeeding in successive box office hits with his debut song and recently released single. After their debut, they emerged as the trendsetters of the younger generation with a retro yet trendy fashion style, combining not only musicality but also beauty and styling.

Italian luxury brand Gucci selected member Hanni as its brand ambassador. She became a brand ambassador alongside EXO's Kai, IU, Lee Jung Jae, and Shin Min Ah. Danielle, a member who captured the hearts of domestic and foreign fans with exotic visuals, was selected as Burberry Global Ambassador. Louis Vuitton then announced the selection of Hyein as their new ambassador.

