Monster rookies TXT to mark their first American talk show appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On April 8, news outlets confirmed the global rookies’ performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Read on to know the details.

According to Herald Pop and other K-Media outlets, TXT has been finally confirmed to appear and perform on the popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This will mark the band’s first-ever US talk show performance and of course, MOAs are pretty excited! TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, debuted in 2019 and shot to fame almost instantly with the loyal support of their fans called MOAs.

The Ellen DeGeneres show is an incredibly popular talk show on US television where the host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres, has candid conversations with superstar celebrities, plays games, does fun activities and much more. As per the reports, TXT will be performing their song, ‘We Lost The Summer’ from their recent album, ‘minisode1: Blue Hour’. The song talks about the pain of missing your loved ones and losing out on precious moments due to the pandemic. The song aims to empathize with people all over the world, especially teenagers, who had their college and daily lives snatched away, leading them to face a completely different world with a completely different experience.

However, this is not all. The group has been cementing their presence worldwide since long, by featuring in Forbes, Teen Vogue and more! The boy band has also previously performed on MTV Fresh Out Live and Genius’ Open Mic shows. And they will now feature on a show that has featured popular international celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Bruno Mars, Scarlett Johansson and more!

Catch the group on The Ellen DeGeneres show on April 16!

