Monstrous Teaser OUT: Shin Hyun Bin and Koo Kyo Hwan land in a supernatural mess; Posters released

What happens when you mess with the wrong thing? When you dare to touch a spirited being with a long history? When you dig into something you shouldn’t have? TVING’s upcoming supernatural thriller titled ‘Monstrous’ deals with horror in a way known to many of the talented crew behind its creation.

The teaser shows the discovery and excavation of a large statue that is nothing what it appears to be. After taking it out, the statue is recognised as one that is haunted with a ghost. It harms the people who look into its eyes and they are never the same again. They are said to have been trapped in hell.

Koo Kyo Hwan as Jung Ki Hoon, is an archaelogist who searches strange supernatural phenomena and runs a YouTube channel as well as a magazine where he publishes his findings monthly. Shin Hyun Bin is his ex-wife who after the demise of her only daughter visits Jinyang City and investigtes about the statue. She is a genius crypt analyst and now faces a bizarre occurrence in front of her.

‘Monstrous’ has been penned by Yeon Sang Ho who was the director behind ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Peninsula’ alongside Ryu Yong Jae, the writer of ‘My Holo Love’ and is the writer for upcoming Netflix series ‘Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’. It will be directed by Jang Gun Jae, an award winning director.

Check out the new posters for the drama below.

‘Monstrous’ premieres on April 29.

