Monstrous Trailer OUT: Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been and more are at the mercy of a supernatural power

On April 8, TVING released the main trailer for the upcoming horror drama ‘Monstrous’. The trailer begins with a mysterious atmosphere. Heavy hail falls behind Jung Gi Hoon (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Lee Soo Jin (Shin Hyun Been) who are in chaos, and the villagers seem to be possessed by something strange. The village was declared as a special disaster zone and the welcome sign of ‘Happy citizens and hopeful Jinyang’ hangs as a display of irony in the background.

Amid the runaway of people who have seen the hell in their hearts, the genius researcher Lee Soo Jin is also at risk as if deceived by a curse. Trouble maker Kwak Yong Joo (Kwak Dong Yeon), who says, “You have to kill us right away, or we will die,” creates a rift among people engulfed in fear and heightens the sense of crisis.

The contrast between Kwon Jong Soo (Park Ho San), the shaking governor of Jinyang-gun, and Han Do Kyung (Nam Da Reum), who does not want to lose his good will, adds to the curiosity about the fate of Jinyang Gun. As for what choice they will make in the face of an unimaginable disaster, the phrase ‘those who see the being’s eyes will be locked in hell’ raises curiosity.

As soon as the trailer was released, the netizens were in an uproar about the complexity of the drama that was shown slightly in the trailer but the major themes were still hidden. The viewers were left with a lot of secrets- who or what is the statue? What power does it possess? How will all the characters come together and what resolution is in store for us?

The first episode of ‘Monstrous’ will be released on April 29.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Moon Ga Young, Song Ji Hyo, Chae Jong Hyeop & more included in the cameo lineup for ‘Shooting Stars’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the main trailer? Let us know in the comments below.