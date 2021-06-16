Monthly Magazine Home premieres as Jung So Min, Kim Ji Seok and Jung Gun Joon attend press conference

The drama is about a love story surrounding real estate. Read on to know more about it!

Jung So Min, Kim Ji Seok and Jung Gun Joon recently attended the press conference for their drama ‘Monthly Magazine Home’. The JTBC drama was set to premiere on the same day as the press conference, that is June 16th. The story is about an unexpected romance between a long-time editor and a self-studied CEO of a real estate investment and magazine company ‘Monthly House’. Yoo Ja Sung, played by Kim Ji Seok, is the hard-working and cunning CEO who cut down on sleep time and worked multiple jobs to learn about real estate by himself. He becomes an expert in the area and goes from rags to riches as he owns tens of billions of won worth of property. Na Young Won, who is played by Jung So Min, is a magazine editor of ‘Monthly House’ with ten years of experience. A home is an extremely important place for her because that is where she can be herself. She has lived alone in a rented home for ten years. However, when she meets the new homeowner, Yoo Ja Sung, she is compelled to find a place of her own which leads to the intertwining of the two leads. Meanwhile, Shin Gyeom, who is played by Jung Gun Joo, is a professional photographer who lives his life to the fullest. He is also Na Young Won’s neighbour which leads to the meeting of the three characters and their stories.

The drama is directed by Lee Chang Min. Kim Ji Seok has taken part in several films and dramas like ‘Eye for an Eye’ and ‘When the Camellia Blooms’. He has also made a cameo recently in ‘Doom at Your Service’. Similarly, Jung So Min is also known to have acted in many dramas and films such as ‘Soul Mechanic’, ‘Homme Fatale’ and ‘My Father is Strange’. Jung Gun Joon is a rising actor who has played roles in ‘Extraordinary You’ and ‘Oh My Baby’ along with a cameo in ‘True Beauty’.

Monthly Home Magazine begins from today and the plot is already buzz-worthy due to the different characters in a tangling love story.

Credits :JTBCNews1

Share your comment ×