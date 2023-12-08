Moon Chae Won's agency addresses her potential absence at 2023 SBS Drama Awards amid Lee Sun Kyun drug scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Moon Chae Won's agency has provided clarification regarding the actress's participation in the 2023 SBS Drama Awards. On December 7, Star News reported that Moon Chae Won would not be attending the event scheduled for December 29. In response to these reports, her agency has personally addressed and clarified her current stance.

Moon Chae Won has not yet decided if she will attend SBS Drama Awards

On December 8, speculations arose concerning Moon Chae Won's potential absence at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards, following her Payback co-star Lee Sun Kyun's recent drug-related controversy.

In response to these reports, a source from Moon Chae Won's agency, IOK Company, acknowledged that she did receive an offer to participate in the awards ceremony. However, both the agency and the actress are yet to make a decision on her attendance, and they have arranged to discuss the matter at a later date. The source also mentioned that, "We have not received contact [from SBS] since.”

Following the drug controversy involving Lee Sun Kyun that emerged in October, Moon Chae Won has maintained a relatively low profile with no updates on her next project. Given her prominent role as a lead actress in Payback, speculation has arisen that she might choose not to attend the upcoming event to avoid becoming entangled in the ongoing drug scandal surrounding her co-star.

A representative from SBS has provided clarification, stating that the attendance of all actors, including Moon Chae Won, is currently under continuous review and discussion. No final decision has been reached at this point. The 2023 SBS Drama Awards is scheduled to take place on December 29. Earlier, it was confirmed that Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung will be reuniting as hosts for this year's ceremony.

More about Payback

In January of this year, Moon Chae Won took on a prominent role in the SBS drama Payback, alongside Lee Sun Kyun, who is presently under investigation for drug-related allegations. Payback achieved a personal best viewership rating of 11.3 percent, marking it as the third-highest-rated SBS drama in 2023, following Taxi Driver 2 and Dr. Romantic 3.

In the series, Moon Chae Won portrayed the character Park Joon Kyung, an intelligent military judicial officer. This marked her return to the small screen after a hiatus of about two years since her last K-Drama, Flower of Evil.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

