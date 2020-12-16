Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo can’t take their eyes off of each other in True Beauty

True Beaty’s latest episode features Moon Ga Young and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo staring at each other in an unbreakable gaze while the duo studies. Scroll down to see what else happened.

tvN’s “True Beauty” released new stills of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Moon Ga Young! Based on a hit webtoon, “True Beauty” is a romantic comedy about Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Young), who zealously uses makeup to hide her bare face and combat her insecurities about her looks. After she meets Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a popular student who has his own emotional wounds, they share each other’s secrets and learn to heal through love.

*Spoiler alert* In the previous broadcast, Lee Su Ho was unfriendly towards makeup “goddess” Lim Ju Gyeong, but he started to open up and act more friendly towards Lim Ju Gyeong with her bare face. Near the end of the episode, Lee Su Ho made viewers’ hearts flutter when he appeared to save “goddess” Lim Ju Gyeong from being caught with her bare face. Viewers are curious to find out if Lee Su Ho has caught on to the secret truth of Lim Ju Gyeong’s makeover.

The newly released stills show Lim Ju Gyeong and Lee Su Ho studying together. As Lee Su Ho tutors Lim Ju Gyeong, the two take turns looking at each other with the same pose as if they’re subconsciously mirroring one another. Furthermore, viewers can’t help but feel excited by the still in which Lee Su Ho can’t take his gaze off of Lim Ju Gyeong. Since Lee Su Ho is an intelligent but cold-hearted figure who won’t even bother to spare one second for someone else, viewers are curious to learn why he is studying with Lim Ju Gyeong and why he can’t help but stare at her.

