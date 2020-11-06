Moon Ga Young and Cha Eun Woo's True Beauty shoot cancelled; Staff member undergoes testing for COVID 19

The shoot for Moon Ga-young and ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo's highly-awaited drama True Beauty had to be cancelled because a staff member came in close contact with a COVID-19 spreader.

2020 has had its fair share of memorable dramas; from Crash Landing on You to It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Now that we only have two months to go until 2021, there have been several upcoming year-end dramas that fans are looking forward to among which we have the tvN drama True Beauty, which stars Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-gyeong, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho, Hwang In-yeob as Han Seo-jun and Park Yoo-na as Kang Su-jin.

With a few posters and teasers already shared to amp up the excitement for True Beauty, the coronavirus pandemic has dampened some plans for the production team. According to Allkpop, tomorrow's shoot for True Beauty in South Korea had to be cancelled as the filming staff was informed about one staff member who came in close contact with a COVID-19 spreader. The staff member in question will undergo immediate testing and hence, the filming has been stalled until further updates.

Moreover, the cast and crew have been encouraged to isolate themselves, limit going outside and not come in close contact with others as the team waits for the staff member's test results. Once the results are out, True Beauty's filming is expected to resume soon after as tvN has assured that the team has been following COVID-19 prevention measures. This includes disinfecting regularly.

We hope the entire team of True Beauty is safe and sound and that filming can resume once again without any glitches!

ALSO READ: True Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup

Are you excited to watch True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

True Beauty premieres in December.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×