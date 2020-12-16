Moon Ga Young is caught in a lie in Episode 3 of ‘True Beauty’

True Beauty has taken quite an interesting turn in Episode 3. Will Im Ju Kyeong get caught?

True Beauty is a romantic comedy K-Drama that recently started premiering on tvN for Korean fans and Viu or Rakuten Viki for international fans. Based originally on a webtoon of the same name or alternately, Goddess Advent, this drama will explore the life of a young high school student Im Ju Kyung (played by Moon Ga Young) who suffers from issues of self-worth and confidence stemming from her appearance. However, she learns about makeup on online forums and gives it a try. Make-up works wonders for her self image and she can now confidently start her life anew in a new school with new people. She meets two men, Su Ho (Cha Eunwoo) and Seo Jun (Hwang In Yeob) who complicate her feelings but also help her come out of her shell and embrace her true beauty.

Through a very interesting turn of events that transpired in the first two episodes of True Beauty’, the two prime characters of the show, Su Ho and Im Ju Kyung have been brought at a crossroads with the truth about Ju Kyung hanging in the balance. In episode 3 of the tvN Wednesday and Thursday drama 'True Beauty', which aired on the 16th of December, Su Ho confronts Im Ju Kyeong about her double life.

Su Ho calls Im Ju Kyeong through her number that he found at school and arranges for them to meet at the comic book store. Ju Kyeong doesn’t know whether he wants to meet the real her that Su Ho knows from the comic book store or the pretty version of her he knows from school and so decides to go with her bare face, without any make-up on. She is determined to hide the fact that she is in fact, his classmate, the gorgeous Im Ju Kyeong everyone admires at school. However, Su Ho has already figured out the truth. Despite her denial, Su Ho corners her against the wall and tells her that she can’t even act because it’s very evident that she is Ju Kyeong. At that moment, Ju Kyeong’s mother appears and calls her out, telling her that she should be studying, giving away her true identity. Im Ju Kyeong is clearly flustered and retaliates by saying that she is indeed Ju Kyeong and there’s nothing she can do about it. Back at home, Ju Kyeong thinks that her life is now ruined because he’s going to expose her secret to everybody at school. Desperate and scared, she wonders whether she should just drop out again.

What do you think of True Beauty so far? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :tvN

Share your comment ×