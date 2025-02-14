Moon Ga Young, Choi Hyun Wook’s My Dearest Nemesis: Episode 1 and 2 release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

K-drama lovers are in for an exciting new watch as My Dearest Nemesis gears up for its premiere. Based on the popular webtoon That Man Is Black Salt Dragon by Hye Jin Yang, this 12-episode romantic comedy promises a delightful mix of love, rivalry, and unexpected reunions.

Starring True Beauty actress Moon Ga Young and rising star Choi Hyun Wook, My Dearest Nemesis is set to deliver heart-fluttering romance and engaging workplace dynamics. The drama’s first episode is scheduled to air on February 17, 2025, followed by the second episode on February 18, 2025. It will be broadcast on tvN in South Korea at 8:50 pm KST and made available for international viewers on Rakuten Viki (5:20 pm IST).

The series follows Baek Soo Jung, played by Moon Ga Young, a highly skilled and hardworking team leader at Yongseong Department Store. Soo Jung is known for her dedication, intelligence, and professionalism, making her a key asset to the company. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when a new director is appointed in the strategic planning division.

Enter Ban Joo Yeon, portrayed by Choi Hyun Wook, the only heir to a prestigious family conglomerate. Despite his privileged background, Joo Yeon is determined to prove himself in the corporate world, taking on the responsibility of managing a key division at Yongseong. However, what complicates matters is his connection with Soo Jung; this isn’t their first encounter.

Sixteen years ago, when they were just teenagers, the two met through an online game. During their virtual adventures, Ban Joo Yeon developed feelings for Soo Jung and even proposed to her. However, she rejected him, leaving behind what seemed to be a forgotten history. Now, years later, fate brings them back together in a professional setting. As Joo Yeon becomes Soo Jung’s boss, unresolved emotions and past grievances begin to resurface. Will their love-hate relationship blossom into romance, or will the wounds of the past create an unbreakable wall between them?

Alongside Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook, the drama boasts an impressive supporting cast. Joining them are Im Se Mi as Seo Ha Jin, Kwak Shi Yang as Kim Sin Won, and Kim Young Ah as Kwon In Gyeong. Ko Chang Seok takes on the role of Baek Won Seop, while Ban Hyo Jung portrays Jeong Hyo Sun. Son Sang Yeon plays Baek Soo Bin, with Lim Young Joo as Choi Na Na and Kim Woo Gyeom as Yang Jun Su, among others.