Moon Ga Young recalls Choi Hyun Wook as 'worst' first love in My Dearest Nemesis; Watch new teaser

My Dearest Nemesis dropped another interesting teaser with insights about the past and present relationship of Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young in the romance comedy drama. We finally get to know that Choi Hyun Wook was not the only one who fell for Moon Ga Young; instead, it was both-sided. Both of them try to keep their dual lives hidden from each other, but will they succeed in doing so?

In tvN's recently released teaser, Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) is seen falling for Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) for the second time as she looks mesmerized by her now boss at a party. Once her game buddy, he is the current director of the strategic planning division and to-be heir of the Yongsung Department Store. She must have recognized him while working for him, while Ban Ju Yeon seems clueless as he asks her, "Haven't we met each other somewhere?"

Watch the teaser of My Dearest Nemesis here:

Baek Su Jeong looks enchanted by her boss as he holds her hand and wonders if first love felt like that. However, Ban Ju Yeon ruins the mood by exclaiming, "What on earth is this Cinderella story?" making her curse him out. She also recalls previously falling for his other version, that is, the gamer Black Flame Dragon. However, things didn't turn out as she expected, and it became her 'dark past' memory. As per her, Ban Ju Yeon is 'the worst' possible first love.

The teaser features them sharing an intense gaze as Ban Ju Yeon grabs Baek Su Jeong by the waist to prevent her from falling. In another part of the video, we see them screaming from annoyance at not being able to get each other out of their minds. The more they are in denial, the deeper they fall for each other. Their chaotic, fun relationship is a testament to Gen Z lovers. It will be interesting to see how their hate-love relationship ends.

My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025. The 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.