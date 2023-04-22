Moon Ga Young remembers ASTRO’s Moonbin; Dear.M’s Roh Jeong Eui promises to ‘take care of Moon Sua and family’

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On April 22nd, Moon Ga Young paid tribute to Moonbin, saying, "our beginning and all the moments that I looked up at you are clear."

Moon Ga Young’s message:

Moon Ga Young also released pictures of her memories of her childhood with Moonbin. Moon Ga Young and Moonbin worked together as children's wear models in the past. This relationship was known in 2020 when the two appeared together on the cable channel tvN's Food Avengers. At that time, the two of them cleaned radishes together to prepare dishes, and Moonbin recalled, "I don't think I really know people. I met noona (Moon Ga Young) while working as children's clothing models when I was young", and Moon Ga Young also said, "You know what? Who thought we'd be washing this here together." Moon Ga Young mourned his passing by releasing photos of Moonbin and her children's clothing model, as well as pictures of her memories that the two of them had affectionately left together.

Roh Jeong Eui’s message:

On April 22nd, Roh Jung Eui left a message on a black background on Instagram stories, "Thank you and I'm so sorry. I will never forget you. I will take good care of aunt, uncle, and sister like my family, just the way you did. You’ve really worked hard, good night and sleep well.” Roh Jung Eui has had a special relationship with group Billlie member Moon Sua for a long time. Moon Sua's older brother, Moonbin, passed away recently, and she made fans' hearts devastated with a message of remembrance.

Moment At Eighteen star Kim Bo Yoon’s message:

Kim Bo Yoon said, "Oppa (Moonbin) always told me to contact him if anything happened at the end of the conversation. I wonder why I never said something that wasn't difficult. Many people will miss and remember singer Moonbin for a long time, but the actor Moonbin is the one I will remember the longest. Oppa felt sorry for me for about a week when I made a mistake in my lines. Oppa who monitored me after filming and told me about the good parts. My 2019 album is all filled with moments of Moment At Eighteen.” Kim Bo Yoon said, "I will be very sad for a while and leave this as a good memory for a long time. I hope you leave everything that hurts here and go to a place with good air, beautiful scenery and good memories.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​