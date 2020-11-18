Moon Ga Young REVEALS her working experience with True Beauty co stars ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob
One of the exciting dramas to look forward to in December is True Beauty, which stars Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob and is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. For the unversed, True Beauty tells us the story of high school student Lim Ju-gyeong (Ga-young), who uses makeup to hide her insecurities of showing her bare face to the world.
Then, we have Lee Su-ho (Eun-woo), a popular student who has his own hidden emotional wounds while Han Seo-jun (In-yeob) is the bad boy with a surprisingly warm heart. In a recent interview with Hankyung via Soompi, Ga-young spoke candidly about her working experience with her True Beauty co-stars. "Cha Eun-woo has a tsundere charm, and Hwang In-yeob has a charming voice. I’m having an enjoyable time filming with the two of them."
For the 24-year-old actress, True Beauty is a relatable, lovable and heart-fluttering drama which paints the concerns, transformations and growth that teens go through at least once as they become an adult. Ga-young added that each other characters will overcome their growing pains to mature in the upcoming tvN drama.
As for what similarities she has with her True Beauty character Ju-gyeong, Ga-young revealed that both of them had a definitive taste in music. On differences, while Ga-young is the type to worry and have a lot of thoughts, she feels Ju-gyeong has a very bright and optimistic personality.
Are you excited to watch True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: True Beauty Teaser: Moon Ga Young is in shock as Cha Eun Woo accidentally encounters her without makeup
True Beauty premieres on December 9.