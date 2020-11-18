  1. Home
Moon Ga Young REVEALS her working experience with True Beauty co stars ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Hwang In Yeob

Moon Ga-young, who stars in the upcoming tvN drama True Beauty, shared candidly in an interview on what it was like to work with her co-stars ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob.
One of the exciting dramas to look forward to in December is True Beauty, which stars Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob and is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. For the unversed, True Beauty tells us the story of high school student Lim Ju-gyeong (Ga-young), who uses makeup to hide her insecurities of showing her bare face to the world.

Then, we have Lee Su-ho (Eun-woo), a popular student who has his own hidden emotional wounds while Han Seo-jun (In-yeob) is the bad boy with a surprisingly warm heart. In a recent interview with Hankyung via Soompi, Ga-young spoke candidly about her working experience with her True Beauty co-stars. "Cha Eun-woo has a tsundere charm, and Hwang In-yeob has a charming voice. I’m having an enjoyable time filming with the two of them."

For the 24-year-old actress, True Beauty is a relatable, lovable and heart-fluttering drama which paints the concerns, transformations and growth that teens go through at least once as they become an adult. Ga-young added that each other characters will overcome their growing pains to mature in the upcoming tvN drama.

As for what similarities she has with her True Beauty character Ju-gyeong, Ga-young revealed that both of them had a definitive taste in music. On differences, while Ga-young is the type to worry and have a lot of thoughts, she feels Ju-gyeong has a very bright and optimistic personality.

Are you excited to watch True Beauty? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

