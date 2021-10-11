Moon Ga Young’s winter style from Find Me in Your Memory is just the fashion inspiration you need

While Find Me in Your Memory is last year’s K-drama, our memories of the show are still as fresh as ever. Not just for the show’s captivating plot, storyline, brilliant direction and screenplay but also because of fashion! The lead Moon Ga Young’s charming sense of style is all we needed to get hooked on the show! If you’ve somehow missed out on watching the show, it follows news reported Lee Jung Hoon (played by Kim Dong Wook) and his relationship with an upcoming star Yeo Ha Jin (played by Moon Ga Young). Naturally, when she’s essaying the role of the star, Moon Ga Young had to play the part and she did! Today, we’re looking back at some of the best trends from the show.

Bright hued coats: Take cues from Moon Ga Young’s bright yellow trench! Look instantly pulled together by throwing on a power coloured jacket. Not in the mood for chit chat? One of these will do all of the talking for you. Bonus points if you manage to add a hint of plaid to the ensemble!

Leg up: Leggings are not groundbreaking, but in even more fabric and fit options, they should find a way into your winter wardrobe this season. They go with everything and are super comfortable, whether a trend or not, they will carry you through the upcoming season.

Details: Be the belle of this season's intimate holiday gatherings in dresses brimming with feminine ruching details. Style it up with some pretty headbands like Moon Ga Young for an ultra-preppy look.

