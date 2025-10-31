Moon Gabi unveils first look at her and Jung Woo Sung’s son after paternity and marriage drama: PICS

Model Moon Gabi has shared a series of photos with her growing son on her Instagram account. This is the first time she has publicly revealed a look at her kid, whom she shares with Korean actor Jung Woo Sung. The two made a public spectacle of their child, who was welcomed into the world last year. It was belatedly learned that the father of the boy was the A Moment to Remember actor.

Moon Gabi shares heartwarming moments as a first-time mom with her toddler son

In the photos shared by the model, she could be seen having a great time going on outings with her kid. Wearing matching outfits, taking a beach and park walk, or planning photoshoots, they seemed to be having the best time.

Moon Gabi had revealed last year that she had kept her pregnancy hidden from the rest of the world for her own peace and wished to have a child away from the pubic eye. Later, rumors surfaced claiming that Jung Woo Sung was the father. He confirmed the paternity and expressed his wish to be the best father possible for his biological child. Rumors of the two not dating, actually, or wanting to be married after the birth of the kid, emerged on social media. The star affirmed his intentions not to marry but to provide for the child in whichever means possible.

Many even accused the new mom of forcing the actor to get married for child support under the pretext of raising her child alone, but she personally took to her social media to debunk all claims, including those surrounding the nature and timeline of their relationship. Moon Gabi added that she met Jung in 2022, and they were in a relationship till 2023. She had not met him in 2024 and had no intention of marrying either. She added that keeping the child was their joint decision.

ALSO READ: Did Jung Woo Sung secretly get married? Actor plans family with non-celeb girlfriend amid birth of son with Moon Gabi

Did Jung Woo Sung secretly get married? Actor plans family with non-celeb girlfriend amid birth of son with Moon Gabi