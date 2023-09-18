Moon In The Day FIRST Look: Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin's romance transcends time

On September 18, ENA released the first teaser poster for Moon In The Day starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin. It is a dangerous and heartbreaking reincarnation romance between a man whose time has been stopped since he was murdered by his wife and a woman who has lost her memories of her previous existence and has continued on without any issues. The first episode will be out on October 25.

Moon In The Day poster starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin:

The first teaser poster of Moon In The Day sincerely captures the scene where Kang Young Hwa (played by Pyo Ye Jin) and Do Ha (played by Kim Young Dae) face each other against the backdrop of the city. It looks like they are on the rooftop and they are looking at each other with different emotions. Kang Young Hwa, known as the talented firewoman, is the reincarnated form of Han Rita, a Daegaya aristocrat who survived alone after a shocking incident. The ghost in front of her in a hanbok tells a unique story, who in contrast to her, is dressed in contemporary attire. Next, Do Ha's profile draws attention, his hanbok's hem fluttering around as he quietly looks at her. Due to an accident, Doha, a Silla nobleman, ends up in the body of South Korea's top star Han Jun Oh, played by Kim Young Dae. According to the words on the poster, "I'm stuck here yet you are continuing on quite well" communicates what is going on with Do Ha as he is restricted to his past, and simultaneously, it uncovers his grievous heart that can't forget to his darling sweetheart.

Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin:

Do Ha/Han Jun Oh is played by Kim Young Dae, who became well-known for his portrayal of Joo Seok Hoon in Penthouse. Pyo Ye Jin was generally welcomed for playing the personality of Ahn Go Eun, who has a strong personality and a quick mind in Taxi Driver. She will assume two roles, Han Rita and Kang Young Hwa. The two are supposed to bring fervor by introducing Do Ha and Han Rita's fateful story as well as Han Jun Oh and Kang Young Hwa's scornful romance.

