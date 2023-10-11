Moon In The Day: Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin endure ill-fated relationship in NEW teaser, stills released

ENA's upcoming drama Moon In The Day released another trailer starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin from the upcoming show. Moon In The Day will be released on November 1 at 9 PM. Episodes will air every Wednesday and Thursday. The show has been adapted from a Naver webtoon of the same name. It is a fantasy-based romance K-drama conveying a tragic love story spanning over 1,500 years.

New teaser starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin

ENA released the second teaser for the upcoming show Moon In The Day. Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin are seen playing the role of main lead in the show. The teaser trailer opens up with Kim Young Dae's visual dressed as a man from the Silla dynasty looking at Pyo Ye Jin who is a modern-day woman. Pyo Ye Jin is seen saying, "I'll get better" when the visuals change to the era of the Silla dynasty. Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin are seen dressed in attires from the Silla Dynasty, spending time together under a tree. Afterwards, Pyo Ye Jin who once showed affection to Kim Young Dae now attacks him with her sword changing the entire atmosphere to betrayal. A line reflected during the scene translates to "My lover who killed me" expressing Kim Young Dae's pain of getting stabbed in the back. In the modern-day setting, Kim Young Dae is trapped in the body of a man from the Silla dynasty. He reiterates, "This time, I'm sure. I'll kill you first." and the teaser ends. Watch the newly released trailer below:

New teaser stills from Moon In The Day

ENA also released new stills from Moon In The Day. In the stills, Kim Young Dae is seen playing the role of Do Ha who is an elite aristocrat from the Silla Dynasty whereas Pyo Ye Jin is Han Ri Ta who is the only survivor of a noble family hailing from Daegaya. Both of them are seen showing affection to each other and spending time in nature in an era from the Silla dynasty. Moon In The Day depicts the story of two individuals who love each other but one of them faces betrayal from their own partner. Due to this tragic incident, they are unable to let go of the pain endured by this unexpected action. Here are the new stills:

