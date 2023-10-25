Moon in the Day: Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin's fates entangle in new teaser

Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin starrer's upcoming Korean drama titled Moon in the Day released a new teaser giving an in-depth insight into the story. Moon in the Day has been adapted from the webtoon of the same name. The upcoming drama is set to premiere on November 1 at 9 PM KST. It will also be available to watch on the Viki app.

The new teaser for Moon in the Day released

Based on the Webtoon of the same name, Moon in the Day depicts a heartbreaking love story between a man and a woman. It spans over 1,500 years. The protagonists of the show continue to travel back and forth in time.

In the new teaser released, Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin are seen sharing a romantic moment some 1,500 years ago. Do Ha says, "It took a long time to stand in front of you like this," facing Kang Young Hwa and Ha Ni Ta simultaneously. In an unexpected turn Han Jun Oh is determined to take revenge on Kang Young Hwa and says, " This time, I will be the one to kill you first."

In the present time, Kang Young Hwa assures Han Jun Oh that she came to save him this time while the two are seen sharing a kiss. She saves him from a car accident leaving Han Jun Oh in utter shock. In the background, it is being narrated that You and I…It seems like our fate will remain at odds until the end. Watch the trailer below:

Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin share key points from the upcoming drama

Both the actors have dual roles to portray in this drama. Kim Young Dae plays Han Jun Oh who is a top actor in South Korea at the present time. He also plays Do Ho who is an elite noble from Silla Dynasty.

Pyo Ye Jin also portrays Kang Young Hwa who is a firefighter turned bodyguard in the present time and Ha Ni Ta, the only survivor of a noble family in the Silla Dynasty. They share with viewers two key points to keep in mind while looking forward to Moon in the Day. First is the relationship shared between Do Ha and Han Ri Ta in the Silla Dynasty and between Han Jun Oh and Kang Young Hwa in present-day South Korea. Secondly, they shared emphasis on the past and present lives of both characters. This is said to be the main focus of the upcoming Korean drama Moon in the Day.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin pensively embrace in Moon in the Day poster; To premiere on THIS date