Moon in the Day starring Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin: Release date, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Moon in the Day is a fantasy romance with actors Lim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin, which will premiere on November 1. The ENA drama is based on the webcomic by He Yum, which was serialized from 2013 to 2017 on Naver. The story jumps between the times of Silla and modern South Korea. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Release date

Moon in the Day will be released on November 1. It will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST, which is 5:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch

The Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin starrer will be playing on ENA and Genie TV. International fans can catch the drama on Viki.

Cast and Crew

Moon in the Day stars Sh**ting Stars and The Forbidden Marriage actor Kim Young Dae and Taxi Driver and Our Blooming Youth actor Pyo Ye Jin as the leads. Both have previously appeared in historical dramas. Additionally, The Penthouse's On Joo Wan and veteran actor Jung Woong In are also a part of the project.

The drama is directed by Pyo Min Soo and Park Chan Yul. The drama is based on the webcomic The Moon That Rises in the Day by He Yum. The script was developed by Kim Hye Won and Jung Seong Eun.

Summary of Moon in the Day

Kim Young Dae will be taking on the role of Han Joon Oh, a popular celebrity who seems handsome and confident from the outside but is a deeply insecure person. One day, after a horrible day at work, he meets a road accident and is saved by a quick-on-her-feet firefighter, Kang Young Hwa, who is played by Pyo Ye Jin. When the actor wakes up after the accident, he is possessed by the spirit of Silla's nobleman, who was killed by his lover.

