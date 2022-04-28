Moon Knight Episode 5 Twitter Review: Fans dub the series as the best from Marvel Cinematic Universe

SPOILER ALERT

Following the premiere of Moon Knight episode 5, fans have been left an exquisite mess as most are busy marvelling at the exceptional storytelling of the Egyptian director Mohamed Diab , others just can't stop hailing Oscar Isaac and his brilliance in the series. It is safe to say that fans were hooked on the series from the first episode yet as more and more episodes came out each week, the audience has been grappled by it tighter than ever. With the 5th episode out, it dragged the fans deeper into the traumatic events in the life of Marc Spector and Steven Grant.

However, fans are not only praising the series but also busy grieving the supposed loss of Steven Grant who had evidently become a comfort character for many. After the events of episode 4, Marc wakes up in Putnam Psychiatric Ward as he and Steven no longer share the same body, they travel to the underworld aka the Duat. While on the journey their hearts are weighed on a balance of justice against a feather of Maat. To balance their hearts on the scale, the two go through their traumatic past memories as the fans also find out more about their beloved characters and their backstories. In order to be welcomed into the Field of Reeds for all of eternity, Marc and Steven bare their hidden painful memories to each other and then the end hits fans hard like a wall.