Moon Knight Episode 6 Twitter Review: Fans pine for a 2nd season as the finale teases Jake Lockley's arrival

SPOILER ALERT

Breath. If you are a fan of Marvel's latest blockbuster series Moon Knight then air might just be the thing you need right now, especially after that eventful season finale. Directed by Mohamed Diab, the series casts Oscar Isaac as the protagonists alongside May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke and more. From the beginning of the series, Moon Knight has been the talk of the town yet with its gradual weekly releases the series gained unprecedented popularity among the MCU nerds and the rest of the netizens.

As for the rollercoaster ride of episode 6, Marc Spector arrives at the Field of Reeds having the Scales balanced after Steven Grant's sacrifice in the previous episode. The finale episode titled Gods and Monsters, sets up Marc who must find a way of returning to the world of the living and stop Arthur Harrow, the new selected avatar for the long banished Egyptian deity Ammit, while terror and turmoil spreads across the Underworld as souls arrive ahead of their time. After the happenings of the last episode, Asylum, Taweret warned Marc and Steven that even if they survived, they'd awaken in a body ravaged with bullets and unable to recover. Find out if Marc is able to signal Layla and free Khonshu or will he be doomed to spend the rest of eternity in the Field of Reeds?

While the series left many sour with only 6 episodes of bliss, the ride-along was pretty sweet. Fans on Twitter gathered around and hailed the series for its almost perfect storytelling as they also praised Oscar Isaac for his acting prowess in the show. Scroll down further to check out how the fans on Twitter reacted to the series finale.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Moon Knight episode 6 below:

