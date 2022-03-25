Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke opens up on signing his first MCU project without reading the script

After introducing shows such as WandaVision and Hawkeye last year, Marvel is all set to kick off its 2022 slate with the release of Moon Knight this month. The series markets the entry of a new character and also happens to be the MCU debut for Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke who will be seen in the lead roles. The series premieres on March 30.

At the recently held global press conference which Pinkvilla was a part of, Moon Knight lead cast including Isaac, Hawke and also director Mohamed Diab, discussed how the Marvel project came about. As Ethan Hawke gears up to play the role of the show's lead antagonist Arthur Harrow, he was asked why he chose to take on the Marvel project, especially since director Mohamed Diab revealed that the actor came on board for it without even reading the script.

Revealing the story behind the same, the Moon Knight director maintained that when he first approached Hawke for Harrow's role he pitched him the idea but requested him to consider taking on the role without reading the script and asked the actor to trust his team. Thanking Hawke for accepting the same Diab said, "He [Ethan] told me 'this was the first time in 35 years that I signed something without reading a script.' And he did it."

Ethan himself then opened up about why he chose to make his Marvel debut without getting into the script details and finding out what Arthur's arc is like and said, "The one thing I wouldn't want this whole conversation to go by without saying is that in my whole experience, usually when there's a huge budget, there's a tremendous amount of fear. And the people in charge are incredibly controlling, and creativity is reduced. In my entire experience, with you Grant and with Marvel, it's the opposite of that. "

Adding on about how Marvel's storytelling involves taking risks and trying new things he added, "You guys have translated your success into confidence and the confidence to -- yes, we are going to cook in your kitchen, but if we stay in the kitchen, we can do what we want. And there was a lot of playfulness and a lot of willingness to fail and a lot of willingness to have bad ideas. Because you can't find a great idea if we don't say some dumb ones and make mistakes."

Moon Knight will have Oscar Isaac play two different personalities of Marc Specter and Steven Grant in the same body with the former being an agent of Khonshu, the God of the Moon, thanks to whom he gets his superpowers. The series also stars Maya Calamawy in a key role. Moon Knight releases on March 30 with a new episode dropping weekly.

