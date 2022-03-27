Advertisement
  1. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling as they rehearse for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

    Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling as they rehearse for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Image: Kalki Koechlin/ Instagram)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling...
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Theatre Day

    Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Theatre Day with a throwback photo; Can you spot him?

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Theatre Day with a...
  1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slay in neutral-coloured casuals as they get papped at the airport; PICS

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slay in neutral-coloured casuals as they get papped at the airport; PICS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal slay in neutral-coloured...