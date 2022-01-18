Moon Knight: Fans IMPRESSED with Oscar Isaac's introduction as Marc Spector; Excited to see MCU's dark side

The first trailer of Marvel's upcoming show Moon Knight was released recently and with it, Oscar Isaac has finally stepped into the Marvel universe. The Marvel show is an origins story of Moon Knight featuring Isaac as Marc Spector. The trailer showcases Oscar showing off his brilliant acting skills as he channels Spector's personality spot on. With the introduction of Moon Knight, Marvel has begins the introduction of its new set of heroes who have a more darker side.

In the trailer, we get to see Oscar's character in the Moon Knight get up and he can also be seen in an action scene where he brutally beats someone up. The trailer set to a song by Kid Cudi is being hailed by netizens for being a great adaptation of the comic book character. The first trailer also gives us a glimpse of the show's antagonist which will be played by Ethan Hawke who is seen as the cult leader Harrow. While Moon Knight is slated to release on March 30, after the trailer of the show was released, fans are eager to see the show soon and can't wait for more promos to release soon.

Check out fan reactions to Moon Knight trailer here:

