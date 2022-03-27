Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac reveals how the unique costume for his MCU superhero was designed

Moon Knight is without a doubt one of the most anticipated shows of the year. With the show, Marvel introduces an all-new character who has only appeared in the comics before. The show will see Oscar playing a character with two identities in the same body which she struggles with. Among the two, Marc Spectre possesses the powers of Moon Knight.

At the global press conference of the show which Pinkvilla was a part of, Oscar Isaac opened up on making his Marvel debut and also discussed how excited he was to don the suit. The show's creator Mohamed Diab also revealed how the Moon Knight was designed even before the actor came on board and revealed how the suit was further developed following Oscar's suggestions as well.

Speaking about the initial design of the suit, director Mohamed Diab said, "And even before Oscar came, there was a suit, and we all felt like this is the best. the suit in the world. And then Oscar came, and he had some comments. And I think right now one of the main things that everyone is commenting on is how beautiful the suite right now is and it's different. And this reminded me of the power of collaboration. You always think, why work with one mind when you can work with 50, you know? And it really showed in that suit. Everyone loves how different from all the other Marvel shows. It's beautiful."

Also revealing another major change that was made to his characters of Steven and Marc on the show, Oscar added, "It was an investigation and a collaboration. I think that was what was so exciting. There was a moment there when -- I think, originally, Marc was Mr Knight and Steven was Moon Knight. And we just talked about all these things, and we tried to make it all connect, and so that switched."

Praising the show's costume designer, Isaac further added, "But Meghan, our costume designer, I mean, she just did such an astounding job taking it from a concept to something that I could wear, and move in, and fight in. And that was just, the craftsmanship was just astonishing."

The trailers and promos of Moon Knight have shown how the character has a unique look with a grey suit. The series will serve as an origins story for the character of Moon Knight.

The series also stars Ethan Hawke as the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow along with Maya Calamawy. Moon Knight is all set to premiere on March 30 and is among the first shows from Marvel's new slate of series releasing this year which will be followed by Ms. Marvel among others.

