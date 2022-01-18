Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac 'embraces the chaos' in the exciting first promo of Marvel's upcoming show

The first trailer of Marvel's upcoming show, Moon Knight starring Oscar Isaac has now been released and it looks beyond intriguing. The show will debut as MCU's first 2022 release which will stream on March 30. The action-packed promo introduces us to Isaac's Marc Spector, an ex-soldier with a profound case of dissociative identity disorder.

The exciting first trailer of the show is set to Kid Cudi’s Day ‘n’ Night track that further elevates its appeal. Oscar is introduced as Spector, who can’t tell the difference between his normal life and his dreams and we see him battle this situation in several glimpses including an impressive one where he jumps out of his bed in a panic, only to find himself chained to it.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Ethan Hawke's cult leader who seemingly suggests Isaac's Spector to "embrace the chaos." The trailer ends with Marc being enveloped by the Moon Knight costume. We also see him brutally beating someone up on a bathroom floor and the shot is sure to leave you stunned.

Moon Knight co-stars Hawke and May Calamawy. Jeremy Slater of The Umbrella Academy fame serves as creator and head writer for the show along with Mohamed Diab. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead will be serving as directors on the show.

Apart from Moon Knight, MCU has a slate of several other new shows lined up including Ms Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion among others that have already been announced.

