Moon Knight's Arthur Harrow was rewritten after Oscar Isaac brought Ethan Hawke on the project; Find out why

Moon Knight's villain Arthur Harrow was modified after Ethan Hawke caught the head writer Jeremy Slater's eye. The Oscar-nominated actor stars alongside Oscar Isaac in the blockbuster Marvel series. Hawke essays the role of a cult leader who is set on unleashing the Egyptian god Ammit's justice on the world. Formerly, Harrow was also an avatar of Khonshu, the moon god who now works with Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector.

In an interview with Marvel, via Comicbook, Slater shared how his vision for the character transformed after a chance meeting with Ethan Hawke. "I pitched and wrote a draft where he was much [older],'" revealed the head writer. He went on to disclose, "In that version, it was very much someone looking at their own mortality, reaching the end of the road, being terrified of that, and desperate to do anything to capture it." He then shared that when Isaac informed the crew that he could get Hawke for the role , "We quickly abandoned the idea of an older Harrow because when you get a chance to get Ethan Hawke, you take it."