Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo alternate ending: Lee Joon Gi gushes about an UNAIRED shot with IU

Actor Lee Joong Gi recently appeared on the entertainment show ‘MMTG’ with MC Jaejae for the promotions of his upcoming drama ‘Again My Life’. While talking about his many impactful roles, the talented actor went back to the times he shot for the superhit SBS drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’.

With a star-studded cast that included IU, Kang Ha Neul, Nam Joo Hyuk and EXO’s Baekhyun to name a few, the anticipation for it was already high and the angst filled heavy on love story had everyone wrapped around its fingers soon enough. However the end became one of the most talked about in the history of Korean dramas. Unsatisfied and hopeful, fans demanded another season to get a happy ending for the leads played by Lee Joon Gi and IU.

IU has previously shared on her Instagram about how an alternate ending was shot for the couple but was then edited out. Viewers have been very curious about it and have since asked for a peep to satisfy their thoughts.

The original ending sees IU’s character remember all the memories and fall down in regret for leaving Lee Joon Gi’s character alone. During Lee Joon Gi’s visit he mentions an unreleased ending where the two meet in the modern era and he hands her a handkerchief, only to have him pretend like a stranger. She calls out his name and he turns around to see her smiling. However, the director edited the perfectly well suited scene in the drama’s broadcast and even did not add it to the DVD like what Lee Joon Gi had expected.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: April 2022 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to: ‘Our Blues’, ‘Shooting Stars’, ‘Tomorrow’ & more